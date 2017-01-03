BRIEF-Jaysynth Dyestuff India March-qtr profit more than halves
* March quarter net profit 6.2 million rupees versus profit 13.4 million rupees year ago
Jan 3 (Reuters) -
* India set to close $660 million weapons deal with Larsen & Toubro Ltd- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text- bloom.bg/2hPDpGs Further company coverage: (Reporting by Kanishka Singh)
* March quarter PAT 87.5 million rupees versus profit 181.2 million rupees year ago