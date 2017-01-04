BRIEF-Intel promotes three corporate officers
* Navin Shenoy was promoted from senior vice president to executive vice president.
Jan 4 Alumina Ltd
* Closure of awac suralco operations-awc.ax
* Also notes that AWAC's share of cash costs after tax over five years would be $181 million, with $29 million to be spent during 2017
* Notes that AWAC would record in 2016 Q4 $108 million in usgaap restructuring-related charges after tax, based on liability allocation assumed by alcoa corp
* Co's equity share of cash costs would be $72 million and $12 million, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Navin Shenoy was promoted from senior vice president to executive vice president.
* Libya oil output at 784,000 bpd, seen rising to 800,000 bpd