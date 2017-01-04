BRIEF-Alma Market Q1 net loss widens to 12.0 million zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 12.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 4 First Pacific Co Ltd
* Making tender offers inviting holders of 2017 bonds and holders of 2020 bonds to tender their bonds
* Price will be for 2017 bonds, 103.25% of principal amount of 2017 bonds
* Price will be for 2020 bonds, 109.00% of principal amount of 2020 bonds. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 30 ON DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 3.0 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)