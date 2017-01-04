BRIEF-India's Bal Pharma posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 1.9 million rupees versus loss 17.7 million rupees year ago
Jan 4 Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd
* Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd says Jubilant announces signing of long term contracts in radiopharma business
* Jubilant Life Sciences - unit Jubilant Pharma through one of its units Jubilant Draximage Inc. Montreal canada (JDI), has signed long term contracts
* Jubilant Life Sciences- supply of products to be supplied by jdi over a period of 39 months effective from january 2017 Source text - (bit.ly/2hPBTWC) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net loss 38.6 million rupees versus loss of 271.1 million rupees year ago