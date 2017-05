Jan 3 Euronext NV

* Euronext nv announces trading volumes for december 2016

* Euronext nv -december 2016 average daily transaction value on euronext cash order book stood at eur7,239 million down 2.6% compared to december 2015

* Euronext nv - average daily volume on equity index derivatives reached 205,128 contracts in december 2016, down -3.5% compared to december 2015

* Euronext nv -in december 2016, average daily volume on commodities derivatives reached 38,756 contracts, almost flat compared to december 2015

* Euronext nv -in december 2016, average daily volume on commodities derivatives reached 38,756 contracts, almost flat compared to december 2015

* Euronext nv - average daily volume on individual equity derivatives reached 231,943 contracts in december 2016, up +16.4% compared to december 2015