Jan 4 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Alnylam announces management change and key promotion

* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc says departure of chief business officer and promotion of pushkal garg, M.D., to chief medical officer

* Alnylam -David-Alexandre "DA" gros, M.D., senior vice president and chief business officer, plans to leave company for personal reasons