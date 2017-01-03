BRIEF-Sierra Oncology granted U.S., EU patents for CHK1 inhibitor SRA737
* Sierra Oncology granted U.S. and EU patents for CHK1 inhibitor SRA737
Jan 3 J M Smucker Co
* The J.M. Smucker Company announces a limited voluntary recall on certain lots of canned cat food due to low levels of thiamine (Vitamin B1)
* J M Smucker - issue related to the recall was disCovered by quality assurance team during review of production reCords at manufacturing facility
* J M Smucker Co - no illnesses related to recall have been reported to date and product is being recalled out of an abundance of caution
* J M Smucker Co says affected product was distributed to a limited number of retail customers from December 20 through January 3, 2017
