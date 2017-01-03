BRIEF-Sierra Oncology granted U.S., EU patents for CHK1 inhibitor SRA737
* Sierra Oncology granted U.S. and EU patents for CHK1 inhibitor SRA737 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 4 Cellectis Sa
* Cellectis submits IND application for UCART123, an allogeneic gene edited car t-cell product candidate, in AML and BPDCN
* Cellectis sa says pending regulatory clearance, plans to initiate phase 1 clinical trials in first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sierra Oncology granted U.S. and EU patents for CHK1 inhibitor SRA737 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sierra Oncology granted US and EU patents for Chk1 inhibitor SRA737