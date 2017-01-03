BRIEF-Sierra Oncology granted U.S., EU patents for CHK1 inhibitor SRA737
Jan 3 HCP Inc
* HCP announces elections of Tom Herzog as CEO and as a member of the board and Justin Hutchens as president
* HCP Inc says board also elected Justin Hutchens as president
* Both elections were effective January 1, 2017
* HCP has retained Korn Ferry, a leading global executive recruiting firm, which has already initiated a search for a new CFO
* Sierra Oncology granted US and EU patents for Chk1 inhibitor SRA737