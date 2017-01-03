Jan 3 HCP Inc

* HCP announces elections of Tom Herzog as CEO and as a member of the board and Justin Hutchens as president

* HCP Inc says board also elected Justin Hutchens as president

* Both elections were effective January 1, 2017

* HCP has retained Korn Ferry, a leading global executive recruiting firm, which has already initiated a search for a new CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: