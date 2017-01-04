BRIEF-Intel promotes three corporate officers
* Navin Shenoy was promoted from senior vice president to executive vice president.
Jan 3 BNSF Railway Co
* BNSF Railway Co - BNSF statement on joint service agreement with J.B. Hunt
* BNSF Railway Co - exercised its right to arbitration provided for in joint service agreement with J.B. Hunt Transport Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Navin Shenoy was promoted from senior vice president to executive vice president.
* Libya oil output at 784,000 bpd, seen rising to 800,000 bpd