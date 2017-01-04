BRIEF-Intel promotes three corporate officers
* Navin Shenoy was promoted from senior vice president to executive vice president.
Jan 3 Titan International Inc
* Titan International, Inc to consolidate North American wheel manufacturing facilities
* Titan International Inc says as mining market returns, Titan will evaluate moving production back to Saltville, Virginia facility
* Titan International - co will relocate key wheel production from Saltville, Virginia to North American wheel division headquarters in Quincy, Illinois
* Libya oil output at 784,000 bpd, seen rising to 800,000 bpd