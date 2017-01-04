BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1 from B2
Jan 4 Tata Power Company Ltd
* Says S Padmanabhan nominated as chairman of the board of directors of the company effective January 04, 2017. Source text: (bit.ly/2hPCF64) Further company coverage:
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure