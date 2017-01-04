Swiss pharmacy group Zur Rose intention to float expected by mid-June -sources
ZURICH, May 30 Swiss mail-order pharmacy Zur Rose Group could announce its intention to float by mid-June, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
Jan 4 Obour Land for Food Industries :
* FY gross profit EGP 342 million, up 92 percent year on year
* FY sales EGP 1.45 billion, up 24 percent year on year Further company coverage: )
ZURICH, May 30 Swiss mail-order pharmacy Zur Rose Group could announce its intention to float by mid-June, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 12.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO