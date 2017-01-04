BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1 from B2
* Moody's says downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1; ratings on review for further downgrade
Jan 4 Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd
* Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd says successful commissioning of Cogen plant at Roha Source text: [Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding "Successful commissioning of COGEN Plant at ROHA".] Further company coverage:
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure