BRIEF-India's Winsome Breweries March-qtr profit more than doubles
* March quarter net profit 14.5 million rupees versus profit6.1 million rupees year ago
Jan 4 Steel Strips Wheels Ltd :
* Says for Q4 FY 16-17, co will target to achieve a volume sale of 3.7 million versus 3.3 million achieved in Q3 of FY16
* Says qtrly volume growth driven by passenger cars, good growth in tractors and truck segment
* Says CV segment is witnessing very good demand for Q4 and will surely negate demonitisation impact
* Portfolio growth of heavier wheels is getting into high double digit and will surely give its impact on co's Q4 financial perfoimance Source text: bit.ly/2hQUuQu Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 8.8 million rupees versus profit 1.1 million rupees year ago