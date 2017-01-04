Jan 4 Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd

* Says Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd reduces its financial obligations : debt repayment

* Says recognized its non-core assets, which will be liquidated I.E. Paper mill at nagpur and land parcel at palghar

* Says co reduced the debt to the extent of 450 million rupees by Dec 2016

* Says reduction of the debt has been done in a short span of time and due to which the company has reduced its financial obligations

* Says in the fiscal year 2017-18 the company plans to reduce the interest burden approximately by INR 50 million

* Says debt been reduced by recognizing, liquidating non-core assets at Palghar, Mumbai, raising funds from QIBs