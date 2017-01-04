BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1 from B2
* Moody's says downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1; ratings on review for further downgrade
Jan 4 HCL Technologies Ltd :
* Says acquisition of Butler America Aerospace, LLC an aerospace & defense engineering service provider
* Says acquisition of Butler America Aerospace, LLC has been completed with effect from January 3, 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2hR5qxo Further company coverage:
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure