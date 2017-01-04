BRIEF-Alma Market Q1 net loss widens to 12.0 million zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 12.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 4 Roxas And Co Inc
* Clarifies on news article that stated co to spend 856 million pesos this year, and plans to allocate capital budget of 856 million pesos to complete real-estate projects for 2017
* "Confirm the accuracy of the quoted article"
* SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 30 ON DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 3.0 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR 2016