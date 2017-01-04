Jan 4 Hilton Food Group Plc :

* Hilton to form joint venture with Portugal's leading food retailer

* Announce signing of a 50/50 JV agreement with Sonae Modelo Continente for supply of range of packaged beef, lamb, veal and pork products to sonae stores in Portugal

* Hilton will work alongside sonae to redevelop production facilities of its packing and sourcing subsidiary Sonae Centro Processamento Carnes

* Joint venture will be named SOHI Meat Solutions

* Redevelopment of production facility is expected to be completed by end of Q2 2017

* Facility will require an initial investment of 22 million euros, financed principally by joint venture partners.

* Hilton's share of investment will be financed primarily by debt

* Board expects new facility to be earnings enhancing in 2017.