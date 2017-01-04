UPDATE 4-Russia's Putin, Saudi prince praise dialogue on oil, Syria
* Both states still effectively fight a proxy war (Adds memorandum signed in paragraphs 12-13)
Jan 4 UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)
* Found that Mastercard's acquisition of VocaLink gives rise to competition concerns.
* Found that VocaLink, Mastercard are 2 of 3 most credible providers of infrastructure services to Link ATM network operating across the UK
* has not found concerns in the provision of payment infrastructure services to BACS or FPS Source text: (bit.ly/2iGKHOf) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Both states still effectively fight a proxy war (Adds memorandum signed in paragraphs 12-13)
* Canadian head plays down concerns over Home Capital (Adds shares, comment from Canadian banking head)