ANALYSIS-Pain from India's phone wars extends beyond RCom's sibling spat
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure
Jan 4 NBCC (India) Ltd :
* Approved bonus share issue in the ratio 1:2 Source text:
NBCC (INDIA) LIMITED has informed the Exchange that the Board of Director in their meeting held on January 04, 2017 has approved 1(One) Bonus Share of Rs 2/- each (Rupee Two Only) on every existing 2 (Two) fully paid-up Equity Shares of Rs 2/- each (Rupee Two only) Further company coverage:
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P off 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct (Updates to open)