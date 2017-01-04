Jan 4 NBCC (India) Ltd :

* Approved bonus share issue in the ratio 1:2 Source text:

NBCC (INDIA) LIMITED has informed the Exchange that the Board of Director in their meeting held on January 04, 2017 has approved 1(One) Bonus Share of Rs 2/- each (Rupee Two Only) on every existing 2 (Two) fully paid-up Equity Shares of Rs 2/- each (Rupee Two only) Further company coverage: