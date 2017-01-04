BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1 from B2
* Moody's says downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1; ratings on review for further downgrade
Jan 4 La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd
* La Tim Metal & Industries says board approved to increase authorized earnings per share capital from 50 million rupees to 70 million rupees
* Says to issue and allot 4 million convertible warrants
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure