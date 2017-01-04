Jan 4 Steel Authority Of India Ltd

* Steel Authority of India Ltd says posted sales growth of 16% during the april - december'16 period over the corresponding period last year

* Steel Authority of India Ltd says produced 10.18 MT of saleable steel during Apr-Dec'16 period, up 15 percent, of which 1.18 MT alone came in December'16

* Steel Authority of India Ltd says "improved domestic sales as well as expanding exports" contributed to the higher sales numbers

