Jan 4 Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp
* Pixarbio Corp responds to Invivo Therapeutics patent and
intellectual property claims
* Pixarbio Corp - "Frank Reynolds is not an inventor on any
of these patents or patent applications, so no assignment is
required and none was requested"
* Pixarbio Corp- "we encourage board of directors of Invivo
Therapeutics to vote to be acquired by Pixarbio, and they should
do it as soon as possible"
* Pixarbio Corp - will increase our offer for Invivo
Therapeutics to $100 million
* Pixarbio Corp - Richard Roberts and Ken Dipietro must
resign from board of directors and Mark Perin must resign from
Invivo
