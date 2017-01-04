BRIEF-TYLER TECHNOLOGIES ACQUIRES MODRIA
* MODRIA FOUNDERS, MANAGEMENT, AND EMPLOYEES JOINING TYLER WILL BE PART OF COURTS & JUSTICE DIVISION
Jan 4 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Ionis Pharmaceuticals reports positive data from phase 2 study of ionis-gcgr rx in patients with type 2 diabetes
* Ionis Pharmaceuticals - company to present top-line results at pipeline update webcast on January 5
* Ionis Pharmaceuticals-statistically significant improvements in hemoglobin a1c (hba1c), other measures of glucose control after 26 weeks of treatment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 30 BlackRock Chief Executive Larry Fink on Tuesday said that markets are "probably fully priced at this moment," and that second-quarter earnings and growth could disappoint investors.