Jan 4 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals reports positive data from phase 2 study of ionis-gcgr rx in patients with type 2 diabetes

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals - company to present top-line results at pipeline update webcast on January 5

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals-statistically significant improvements in hemoglobin a1c (hba1c), other measures of glucose control after 26 weeks of treatment