Jan 4 Redhill Biopharma Ltd :

* Redhill Biopharma to present the positive results of the first phase iii study with RHB-105 for h. Pylori infection at the innovations in gastroenterology 2017 symposium

* Confirmatory phase iii study with rhb-105 is planned to be initiated in first half of 2017