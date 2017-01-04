BRIEF-Alma Market Q1 net loss widens to 12.0 million zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 12.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 4 Siam Wellness Group Pcl :
* Unit of co has entered into an agreement to acquire the 99.9904 shares of Tiger Eyes Trading (Thailand) co.,ltd
* The total value of the acquisiton is 1 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 30 ON DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 3.0 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)