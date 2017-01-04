BRIEF-Alma Market Q1 net loss widens to 12.0 million zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 12.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 4 Gino Rossi SA :
* Dec. 2016 revenue 28.3 million zlotys ($6.73 million), up 10 percent year on year
* FY 2016 prelim. revenue 268.6 million zlotys up 3 percent year on year
* Dec. 2016 retail sale margin at 53.8 percent, up 0.2 percentage points year on year
* Dec. 2016 retail sale margin at 53.8 percent, up 0.2 percentage points year on year
* Jan.-Dec. 2016 retail sale margin at 53.8 percent, up 2.5 percentage points year on year
($1 = 4.2022 zlotys)
* SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 30 ON DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 3.0 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR 2016