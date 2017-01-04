Jan 4 Gino Rossi SA :

* Dec. 2016 revenue 28.3 million zlotys ($6.73 million), up 10 percent year on year

* FY 2016 prelim. revenue 268.6 million zlotys up 3 percent year on year

* Dec. 2016 retail sale margin at 53.8 percent, up 0.2 percentage points year on year

* Jan.-Dec. 2016 retail sale margin at 53.8 percent, up 2.5 percentage points year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.2022 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)