BRIEF-Alma Market Q1 net loss widens to 12.0 million zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 12.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 4 Zhejiang Yonglong Enterprises Co Ltd :
* Wang Xinyi will resign as an executive director, chairman of company
* He Lianfeng will resign as deputy chairman of company but will remain as an executive director, ceo
* Proposes to elect Jiang Ning as chairman and He Weifeng as deputy chairman upon their appointment as executive directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 12.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 30 ON DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 3.0 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)