BRIEF-TYLER TECHNOLOGIES ACQUIRES MODRIA
* MODRIA FOUNDERS, MANAGEMENT, AND EMPLOYEES JOINING TYLER WILL BE PART OF COURTS & JUSTICE DIVISION
Jan 4 Amicus Therapeutics Inc :
* Amicus therapeutics - nice highly specialised technologies evaluation committee has issued positive fed for reimbursed patient access to galafold
* Amicus therapeutics inc - company expects to launch galafold in england, wales and northern ireland in early 2017
NEW YORK, May 30 BlackRock Chief Executive Larry Fink on Tuesday said that markets are "probably fully priced at this moment," and that second-quarter earnings and growth could disappoint investors.