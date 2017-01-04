BRIEF-Financial Institutions announces "at-the-market" offering of common stock
* Financial institutions, inc. Announces "at-the-market" offering of common stock
Jan 4 Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd :
* Haier- announces a new partnership with Google to launch a line of chromecast built-in televisions for the North American market
* Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd- new Haier chromecast built-in television line will be launching in Q2 of 2017
* Anaren Inc - has received an order from Raytheon integrated defense systems for $31.5 million