* Moody's says downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1; ratings on review for further downgrade
Jan 4 Premier Explosives Ltd :
* Says received an order from ISRO for production of PSOM XL Developmental Motor for use in the polar satellite launch vehicle Source text: bit.ly/2hRluzv Further company coverage:
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure