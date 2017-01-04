BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1 from B2
* Moody's says downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1; ratings on review for further downgrade
Jan 4 Emami Paper Mills Ltd
* Emami Paper Mills - to consider renewal cum enhancement of working capital facilities within overall limit of 850 million rupees sanctioned by IDBI Bank
* Emami Paper Mills Ltd says to consider working capital facilities within overall limit of INR 850 million sanctioned by IDFC Bank Limited. Source text - (bit.ly/2hQlyAT) Further company coverage:
* Moody's says downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1; ratings on review for further downgrade
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure