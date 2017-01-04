Jan 4 Funcom NV :

* Received from KGJ Investment S.A. SICAV-SIF conversion notice with respect to $250,000 of restated and amended convertible loan agreement dated April 13 2016

* After this transaction, no balance will remain under convertible loan

* Total of 2,413,127 new shares in capital of Funcom Will be issued Source text for Eikon:

