BRIEF-Alma Market Q1 net loss widens to 12.0 million zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 12.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 4 Funcom NV :
* Received from KGJ Investment S.A. SICAV-SIF conversion notice with respect to $250,000 of restated and amended convertible loan agreement dated April 13 2016
* After this transaction, no balance will remain under convertible loan
* Total of 2,413,127 new shares in capital of Funcom Will be issued Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 30 ON DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 3.0 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR 2016