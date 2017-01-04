Jan 4 Bgr Energy Systems Ltd

* Says BGR energy forays into large size water treatment business

* Says award of contract for INR 6.50 billion

* Got contract for manufacture, supply, commissioning of water treatment plant of Andhra Pradesh Power Development Corp for 2.10 billion rupees

* Says gets contract from Chennai metropolitan water supply, sewerage board to design, build a plant at kodungaiyur

* Co carries over an order book of 104.25 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2iOCd4D Further company coverage: