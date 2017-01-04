BRIEF-India's Viceroy Hotels posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 68.3 million rupees versus profit179.7 million rupees year ago
Jan 4 Bgr Energy Systems Ltd
* Says BGR energy forays into large size water treatment business
* Says award of contract for INR 6.50 billion
* Got contract for manufacture, supply, commissioning of water treatment plant of Andhra Pradesh Power Development Corp for 2.10 billion rupees
* Says gets contract from Chennai metropolitan water supply, sewerage board to design, build a plant at kodungaiyur
* Co carries over an order book of 104.25 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2iOCd4D Further company coverage:
