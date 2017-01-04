Jan 4 Bharti Airtel Ltd

* Bharti Airtel - Rajeev responsible for formulation, implementation of customer-centric commercial strategies across all 15 african countries where co operates Source text - ( Bharti Airtel ("Airtel"), a leading global telecommunications services provider with operations in 18 countries across Asia and Africa, today announced the appointment of Rajeev Sethi as the Chief Commercial Officer for its Africa operations. He will report to Raghunath Mandava, MD & CEO, Airtel Africa. In his new role, Rajeev will be responsible for the formulation and implementation of customer-centric commercial strategies across all the 15 African countries where Airtel operates. His key focus will be across Consumer and Enterprise Businesses covering products and pricing, distribution, brand and customer experience.) Further company coverage: