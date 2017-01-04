BRIEF-Genting Singapore announces unit holders’ voluntary dissolution and liquidation of Claremont
* Unit Claremont Co Ltd incorporated in Korea was placed under unit holders' voluntary dissolution and liquidation
Jan 4 Youbisheng Green Paper AG :
* Insolvency opening and prospective insolvency plan proceedings
* District Court Cologne has decided to open on Jan. 3 insolvency proceedings over the assets of Youbisheng Green Paper
* External auditors issued statement of "material uncertainty related to going concern" for co's financial statements for FY 2016