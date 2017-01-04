BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1 from B2
* Moody's says downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1; ratings on review for further downgrade
Jan 4 Som Distilleries And Breweries Ltd
* Says establishment, construction of brewery plant at Karnataka is on schedule
* Says already availed required licences
* Says shall be starting its production in June/July 2017 approximately Source text: bit.ly/2j3AKGW Further company coverage:
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure