BRIEF-Alma Market Q1 net loss widens to 12.0 million zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 12.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 4 Silverman Holdings Ltd :
* Reference is made to announcements of Silverman Holdings Limited in relation to legal proceedings in PRC
* Noted that plaintiff filed a request for withdrawal of his claims under legal proceedings
* Plaintiff's request was approved by court on 26 December 2016
* SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 30 ON DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 3.0 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR 2016