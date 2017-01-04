BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1 from B2
* Moody's says downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1; ratings on review for further downgrade
Jan 4 Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd
* Says DHFL announces rate cut
* Says reduced its home loan lending rates by 50 basis points from 9.10% to 8.60 %, effective January 04, 2017 Source text: [DHFL, one of India'sleading housing finance company, today announced that it has reduced its home loan lending rates by 50 basis points from 9.10% to 8.60 %, effective January 04, 2017] Further company coverage:
* Moody's says downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1; ratings on review for further downgrade
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure