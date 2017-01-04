Jan 4 Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd

* Says DHFL announces rate cut

* Says reduced its home loan lending rates by 50 basis points from 9.10% to 8.60 %, effective January 04, 2017 Source text: [DHFL, one of India'sleading housing finance company, today announced that it has reduced its home loan lending rates by 50 basis points from 9.10% to 8.60 %, effective January 04, 2017] Further company coverage: