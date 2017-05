Jan 4 Canara Bank Ltd :

* Says Canara Bank revises MCLR w.e.f. 07.01.2017

* Says one year MCLR revised to 8.45% from 9.15%

Canara Bank revises MCLR w.e.f. 07.01.2017

Overnight MCLR - revised to 8.20% from 8.90%

One month MCLR - revised to 8.25% from 8.95%

3 months MCLR - revised to 8.30% from 9.05%

6 months MCLR - revised to 8.40% from 9.10%

One year MCLR - revised to 8.45% from 9.15%

