Jan 4 Mueller Industries Inc

* Reg-Mueller industries, inc. Declares special dividend on common stock

* Special dividend will consist of $3.00 in cash and $5.00 in principal amount of company's 6% subordinated debentures due 2027

* It is currently expected that special dividend will be paid by mid-march, 2017

* Effect of special dividend will be to decrease stockholders' equity by approximately $460 million

* Mueller industries-effect of special dividend will increase long term debt to about $500 million and $150-$175 million in cash will remain on balance sheet