Jan 4 Mueller Industries Inc
* Reg-Mueller industries, inc. Declares special dividend on
common stock
* Special dividend will consist of $3.00 in cash and $5.00
in principal amount of company's 6% subordinated debentures due
2027
* Mueller industries inc - special dividend will partly
consist of $3.00 in cash
* It is currently expected that special dividend will be
paid by mid-march, 2017
* Effect of special dividend will be to decrease
stockholders' equity by approximately $460 million
* Mueller industries-effect of special dividend will
increase long term debt to about $500 million and $150-$175
million in cash will remain on balance sheet
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: