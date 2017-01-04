Jan 4 Celebrate International Holdings Ltd

* Celebrate International Holdings Ltd - company proposes to raise approximately HK$193.2 million

* Net proceeds from rights issue are estimated to be approximately HK$186.3 million.

* Celebrate International - co intends to apply net proceeds from rights issue as to about HK$50 million for development of group's money lending business

* Celebrate International Holdings Ltd - to raise capital by rights issue of 1.15 billion rights shares at subscription price of HK$0.168 per rights share