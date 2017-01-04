Jan 4 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
:
* Says Sun Pharma announces positive topline results of
confirmatory phase-3 clinical trial for Seciera for treatment of
dry eye
* Says Seciera meets primary and key secondary endpoints in
pivotal trial
* Says Seciera shows efficacy at 12 weeks of treatment
* Says adverse events reported in the trial were mild to
moderate in nature and similar to other approved drugs in the
category
* Says Sun Pharma is developing Seciera for global markets
* Says efficacy and safety endpoints in these trials
compared favorably to other formulations of cyclosporine a with
the advantage of early onset
* After 12 weeks of treatment, Seciera showed statistically
significant improvement in the primary end point
* In 12 week, multicenter, vehicle controlled phase 3
confirmatory study, 744 dry eye patients were treated either
with Seciera, or vehicle
* Several key secondary endpoints showed statistically
significant improvements compared to vehicle with some showing
even earlier onset of action
