BRIEF-Immunogen and Sanofi amend license agreements
* Immunogen - co, affiliate of Sanofi have amended their license agreements covering all compounds in development by sanofi using Immunogen's technology
Jan 4 Adderacare AB :
* Adderacare signs agreement to acquire 100 percent of shares in the Norwegian company Amajo A/S
* Acquisition is done through a cash purchase price of about 3 million Norwegian crowns ($350,000) Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 8.6248 Norwegian crowns)
* InVivo Therapeutics announces update to the contemporary Thoracic SCI Registry Study (the "contempo registry study")