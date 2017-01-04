Jan 4 Clearstream Energy Services Inc :

* Clearstream Energy Services Inc announces major contract renewal

* Clearstream Energy Services Inc says contract will be carried out by Clearwater Energy Services, a subsidiary of Clearstream

* Clearstream Energy Services Inc says contract is expected to generate approximately $390 million of revenue over term of contract

* Clearstream Energy Services Inc says renewed a five year maintenance contract with a major oilsands producer in fort McMurray region