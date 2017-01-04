BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1 from B2
* Moody's says downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1; ratings on review for further downgrade
Jan 4 Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd :
* says approved withdrawal of preferential issue of 4 million earnings per share warrants Source text: (bit.ly/2j8E6wG) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure