Jan 4 At&T Inc :
* AT&T Inc - continue to collaborate with more than a dozen
global technology companies around 5G standards efforts
* AT&T Inc - we expect to begin reaching peak theoretical 5G
speeds of up to 1 gbps at some cell sites in 2017
* AT&T Inc - in first half of 2017, plan to conduct trial in
Austin where residential customers can stream directv now over
fixed wireless 5G connection
* AT&T Inc - announces 1 gigabit connection on its fiber
network to nearly 4 million locations across 46 metros
nationwide
