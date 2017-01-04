BRIEF-TYLER TECHNOLOGIES ACQUIRES MODRIA
* MODRIA FOUNDERS, MANAGEMENT, AND EMPLOYEES JOINING TYLER WILL BE PART OF COURTS & JUSTICE DIVISION
Jan 4 China Biologic Products Inc
* China Biologic Products says reiterates its full year forecast of total sales growth of 22 pct to 24 pct in rmb terms
* China Biologic Products says reiterates its full year forecast of non-GAAP adjusted net income growth of 33 pct to 35 pct in rmb terms
* China Biologic Products sees total sales,non-GAAP adjusted net income in USD terms in 2016 will be adversely affected by foreign currency translation impact Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MODRIA FOUNDERS, MANAGEMENT, AND EMPLOYEES JOINING TYLER WILL BE PART OF COURTS & JUSTICE DIVISION
NEW YORK, May 30 BlackRock Chief Executive Larry Fink on Tuesday said that markets are "probably fully priced at this moment," and that second-quarter earnings and growth could disappoint investors.