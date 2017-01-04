BRIEF-Advantage Partners has created a 60 bln yen takeover fund - Nikkei
* Advantage Partners has created a 60 billion yen ($540 million) fund to acquire small and midsize companies - Nikkei
Jan 4 Ford Motor Credit Co LLC:
* Ford Motor Credit Co LLC - files for notes offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing
* Ford Motor Credit Co LLC - expects to issue additional long-term and short-term debt from time to time Source text: (bit.ly/2hQhwn6) Further company coverage:
* Advantage Partners has created a 60 billion yen ($540 million) fund to acquire small and midsize companies - Nikkei
NEW YORK, May 30 BlackRock Chief Executive Larry Fink on Tuesday said that markets are "probably fully priced at this moment," and that second-quarter earnings and growth could disappoint investors.